Man charged with murder in 2017 shooting case appears in Catawba County court

Greydon Hansen, one of two men charged in the 2017 shooting deaths of three people outside J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill, appeared in court Tuesday to discuss the future of the case.

Attorney Robert Campbell appeared with Hansen before Judge Todd Pomeroy in Catawba County Superior Court. The defendant has until Aug. 11 to present a potential plea transcript to the district attorney’s office.

District Attorney Scott Reilly explained that a plea transcript would have the details of a proposed plea agreement. He said his office has not entered into a plea deal with Hansen.

Pomeroy agreed to the deadline for the plea transcript.

Hansen and Dontray Tyrell Cumberlander, 26, both of Hickory, are charged in the shooting deaths of Quajuae Kennedy, Cody Bouphavong and Justin Aiken on April 7, 2017.

A fourth person, 20-year-old Cole Ervin, also was injured. He was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital, a previous HDR article says.

Cumberlander and Hansen were arrested and each charged with three counts of murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury. The arrests were made shortly after the shooting.

Cumberlander and Hansen are scheduled to return to court in August.

