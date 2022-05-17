Man charged with impersonating a cop; police say he sought discounts given to law officers

A Hickory man who police say lied about being a New York City police officer has been arrested.

Gregory Paul Vella, 28, is charged with one count of impersonating law enforcement and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, according to the Catawba County jail website. He is being held under a $15,000 bond for the impersonation charge.

Lt. Wes Gardin of the Hickory Police Department said officers were able to track Vella down based on tips received in response to Facebook post from Monday. Police took Vella into custody and searched his home on Tuesday, Gardin said.

The Facebook post from Hickory police included an image of a man talking on a phone and wearing a belt with a handgun and what appeared to be a badge belt buckle.

Gardin said Hickory police checked with the NYPD, who were unable to identify Vella as an officer.

Police say Vella lied about being an officer in order to get police discounts at the Academy Sports store in Hickory, which Gardin said is the basis for the obtaining property by false pretenses charges.

Gardin said Vella declined to speak with police and it is unclear what his motivations were.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

