Man charged in Lenoir after officer-involved shooting

A man was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after authorities say he pulled a gun on police following a chase in Lenoir early Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office stopped a dark gray 2003 Ford Super Duty Truck at the intersection of Deerbrook Road and Rocky Road at 1:48 a.m., according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

During the stop an occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Jordon Tomas Cornell, 27, fled the scene in the vehicle. Deputies pursued the truck from Rocky Road onto Husband’s Creek Road where the vehicle made a second stop.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As deputies were approaching the vehicle, Cornell produced a handgun leading deputies to fire their weapons, the release stated. Cornell sustained two gunshot wounds and was transported from the scene by Caldwell County EMS to Caldwell Memorial Hospital.

Cornell was treated and released. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, according to the release.

Cornell also faces two counts of probation violation and one count of interfering with electronic monitoring device.

He is being held under a $50,000 bond.