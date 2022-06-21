Man charged in double shooting in St. Stephens appears in district court

A 25-year-old man charged with murder and attempted murder in a double shooting on Sunday made a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday.

Shykwon Rashard Gibbs, of Conover is charged in the shooting death of Amy Raelynne Phillips, 46. Phillips’ daughter Keiyara Kelly Johnson, 22, was also shot.

Both women were shot on Sunday at Phillips’ home on 30th Street Northeast in the St. Stephens community, a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the court appearance, Gibbs was appointed a defense attorney. Representing Gibbs will be Victoria Jayne who was appointed by Catawba County District Court Judge David W. Aycock.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a call of breaking and entering at the home of Phillips shortly before 3 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found Phillips dead and Johnson suffering from serious gunshot wounds, the release said.

Gibbs was arrested at the scene, the release said. Gibbs and Johnson were previously in a relationship and have a child together, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk said. The child was not in the house at the time.

Johnson was still in critical condition on Monday but is expected to live.

