Man charged following police chase in Sherrills Ford on Monday

A Sherrills Ford man led officers on a vehicle chase from Hopewell Church Road to Cove Creek Drive on Monday, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with the Narcotics Division and Special Enforcement Group found James Cully Lineberger, 45, traveling on Hopewell Church Road. The officers attempted a traffic stop.

Lineberger failed to stop and led investigators to Cove Creek Drive where Lineberger then fled on foot. He was apprehended minutes later, according to law enforcement.

Investigators found nine grams of methamphetamine and a stolen firearm in Lineberger’s possession.

Lineberger was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of manufacturing, selling or delivering controlled substances, possession of a stolen firearm, reckless driving, driving while license revoked and displaying a fictitious registration plate.

He received a $60,000 secured bond.