Man charged after chase with deputy in Hickory; police say driver was involved in drag race on U.S. 70

A Monday night police chase ended with a car crashed near the Jack in the Box restaurant and an arrest in the parking lot of the nearby Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk said a deputy saw two cars drag racing on U.S 70 Monday night around 10:30 p.m. The officer was able to stop one of the vehicles, a black Range Rover, at least temporarily.

The Range Rover took off shortly after stopping and was followed by the deputy.

The vehicle chase came to an end on Catawba Valley Boulevard SE when the driver of the Range Rover crashed near the Jack in the Box restaurant.

The driver of the vehicle then ran from the scene and was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Dick’s Sporting Goods located in the strip mall behind the restaurant, according to Turk.

The driver is facing charges in the crash, including felony counts of speeding to elude arrest and hit-and-run with personal injury, Turk said.

Turk said Tuesday morning he was not releasing the name of the driver because they were waiting to notify family.

He said the driver was in a local hospital and he anticipated the sheriff’s office will release the name once the driver is booked in the jail.