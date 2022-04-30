Man arrested on drug charges in Catawba; police found over 100 grams of cocaine

A man was arrested on drug charges after more than 100 grams of cocaine were found during a search of a residence in Catawba on Tuesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Approximately 131.78 grams of cocaine, 1.58 pounds of marijuana, $3,177 in cash, a .45 caliber handgun, 10 dosage units of Xanax, six dosage units of Clonazepam and two digital scales with cocaine were seized by investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and Hickory Police Department during the search, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Tevin Donzell Wilfong was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of manufacturing, selling or delivering controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of manufacturing, selling or delivering controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule VI controlled substances, two counts of possession of Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Wilfong received a $100,000 secured bond. He made his first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Wednesday.

