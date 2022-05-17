Man arrested in Vale after 2.5 hour search; he is charged with assault and communicating threats

A man was arrested in a wooded area near Vale on Tuesday morning after authorities responded to three domestic disturbance calls in less than 24 hours at a home off Banoak Road.

Gregory Lackey is charged with assault on a female and communicating threats, according to Capt. Aaron Turk of the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office activated the STAR team (Special Tactics and Response) to assist in the arrest. Law officers searched for Lackey for approximately 2.5 hours prior to making the arrest, Turk said.