Man arrested in Long View; charge him with assault on a female

A man was arrested in Long View on Monday morning after police received a 911 call from a woman who said she was being strangled.

Marcus Deniko Sims, 30, of Hickory was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, interfere with emergency communication and possession of schedule II and IV substances.

At about 10:30 a.m. Monday a 911 call came in from a woman who said she was being strangled, Long View Police Lt. John Gibson said. The call ended abruptly but police did get an address on 26th Street Southwest.

Police went to the address but it was invalid. Police searched nearby homes and went to an address similar to the one provided to dispatchers. Police heard someone yelling for help, Gibson said.

The police prepared to force their way into the house but Sims opened the door, Gibson said. He had blood on his shirt from a superficial cut, Gibson said. Police detained Sims while they searched the house.

Inside, they found the woman who called 911 and her child. Sims is the father of the child, Gibson said. The woman had signs of assault.

She told police Sims threw her phone and ended the call when she dialed 911. She threw a knife a Sims to get away and locked herself in a room, Gibson said.

Long View police called EMS to check Sims’ knife wound and he was cleared.

Police also found bags in the house with 13 oxycodone pills and two alprazolam pills, Gibson said.

Sims was held under a domestic hold for the assault on a female charge.

