Man arrested in Hickory shooting

A Hickory man was arrested and charged with shooting his girlfriend at a Hickory apartment on Thursday.

Andrew Lindon Paul Mungro, 34, of Hickory, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Lincoln County, almost 12 hours after his girlfriend was found shot in the stomach.

Mungro was charged with one count felony kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Early Thursday, just after 1 a.m., Hickory Police officers responded to an apartment at 2830 12th Ave. SE where they found Winter Devonne Brooks, 32, of Hickory, lying on the floor with a single gunshot wound to her abdomen, according to a release from the police department.

Brooks told officers that she had been shot by her boyfriend, Mungro. A 12-year-old child was inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but was not injured.

Mungro fled the scene in a 2004 gold Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to the release.

Brooks was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where she was in critical, but stable condition.