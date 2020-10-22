Man arrested in Hickory shooting

A Hickory man was arrested and charged with shooting his girlfriend at a Hickory apartment on Thursday.
Andrew Lindon Paul Mungro, 34, of Hickory, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Lincoln County, almost 12 hours after his girlfriend was found shot in the stomach.
Mungro was charged with one count felony kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Early Thursday, just after 1 a.m., Hickory Police officers responded to an apartment at 2830 12th Ave. SE where they found Winter Devonne Brooks, 32, of Hickory, lying on the floor with a single gunshot wound to her abdomen, according to a release from the police department.
Support Local Journalism
Brooks told officers that she had been shot by her boyfriend, Mungro. A 12-year-old child was inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but was not injured.
Mungro fled the scene in a 2004 gold Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to the release.
Brooks was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where she was in critical, but stable condition.
Warrants were issued for Mungro. Since he was believed to be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, he was considered armed and dangerous, according to police. He was taken into custody by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department after a deputy conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle he was driving, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department. Mungro is currently held without bond in the Catawba County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator D. Bailey directly at 828-261-2687 or dbailey@hickorync.gov.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.