A Newton man was arrested for arson after police say he set fire to a home.

Horace Eugene Bost, 39, was arrested on a second-degree arson charge Thursday evening, Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe said.

Bost is accused of setting fire to a home on the 200 block of South Ervin Avenue. Sipe said Bost set fire to the front porch before running into the home through the front door. Bost then exited the home from the back, Sipe said.

There was no standoff or weapons involved, Sipe said.

Bost was the only resident at the home during the fire. There were no injuries reported, Sipe said.

Bost's home address is listed as 215 S. Ervin Ave., in Newton on the Catawba County Who's in Jail website.

Bost is being held on a $1 million bond, according to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail website.