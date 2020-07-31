Man arrested after driving into gas pump on Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard

A man was arrested for careless and reckless driving after colliding with a gas pump at the Fast & Fresh market on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Video from the store showed a Chevrolet Equinox closely following a dark-colored passenger car into the store parking lot.

The Chevrolet slammed into the gas pumps as the other car drove across the parking and vanished down Third Avenue SE.

The gas pump caught fire after being knocked from its position.

A Black man was the driver of the Equinox. Hickory police officer Tyler Thompson told the man he was under arrest for careless and reckless driving.

Thompson declined to identify the man at the scene.

The location of the other car and any other people involved was unclear Friday afternoon.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

