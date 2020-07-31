You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after driving into gas pump on Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard
1 comment
top story

Man arrested after driving into gas pump on Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard

Only $3 for 13 weeks

A man was arrested for careless and reckless driving after colliding with a gas pump at the Fast & Fresh market on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Video from the store showed a Chevrolet Equinox closely following a dark-colored passenger car into the store parking lot.

The Chevrolet slammed into the gas pumps as the other car drove across the parking and vanished down Third Avenue SE.

The gas pump caught fire after being knocked from its position.

A Black man was the driver of the Equinox. Hickory police officer Tyler Thompson told the man he was under arrest for careless and reckless driving.

Thompson declined to identify the man at the scene.

The location of the other car and any other people involved was unclear Friday afternoon.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

1 comment

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News