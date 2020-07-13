Man accused in Sherrills Ford murder appears in court

Joe Henry Furr entered the courtroom at the Catawba County Courthouse on Monday with an officer on each side.

Furr, 33, of Mooresville is charged with murder in the death of Shaun Michael Loughrey of Sherrills Ford.

As he walked in, his eyes went to the audience of the courtroom where Loughrey’s family was sitting. His gaze shifted to the judge when she addressed him.

Judge Sherri Elliott told Furr that the murder charge could lead to serious outcomes if he is convicted, including a sentence of life without parole or the death penalty.

Furr requested a court appointed attorney. Victoria Jayne was assigned as an interim attorney until another attorney could be assigned to his case.

Furr’s next day in court will be Aug. 3.

Before Furr turned to exit the courtroom, he looked toward the audience once more.

On July 7, Loughrey was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at a residence on Hopewell Church Road in Sherrills Ford.

Furr was taken into custody in Charlotte on July 10. He is being held with no bond.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.