Man, 61, facing assault charges following Tuesday stabbing

A Lincoln County man is facing assault charges following a reported stabbing on Tuesday, according to the Lincolnton Police Department.

Michael Holliday, 61, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Lincolnton police said in a news release.

On Tuesday, Lincolnton police officers responded to a fight between two males at the Christian Ministry of Lincoln County on South Poplar Street. Officers found Holliday and Elijah Aviando, 51, sitting on the sidewalk in front of the building. Both men were bleeding from the face, Lincolnton police said.

During the fight, Aviando was stabbed three times with a tire patch repair tool, Lincolnton Police said. Holliday and Aviando told police they were fighting over a female they both claimed to date, Lincolnton police said.

Both men were taken to Atrium Health Lincoln hospital by ambulance. Aviando was later transported by helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Aviando’s injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening, Lincolnton police said.

Holliday left the Lincolnton hospital on foot before being discharged by a doctor. He was arrested in the hospital’s parking lot, Lincolnton police said.