 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
LINCOLNTON

Man, 61, facing assault charges following Tuesday stabbing

  • 0

A Lincoln County man is facing assault charges following a reported stabbing on Tuesday, according to the Lincolnton Police Department.

Michael Holliday, 61, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Lincolnton police said in a news release.

On Tuesday, Lincolnton police officers responded to a fight between two males at the Christian Ministry of Lincoln County on South Poplar Street. Officers found Holliday and Elijah Aviando, 51, sitting on the sidewalk in front of the building. Both men were bleeding from the face, Lincolnton police said.

No motive, no apparent suspects, no arrests, no weapon those are just a few of the still unanswered questions in the grisly murders of four college students in Idaho. The frustrating lack of information is haunting the grief-stricken community of Moscow and the University of Idaho campus.

During the fight, Aviando was stabbed three times with a tire patch repair tool, Lincolnton Police said. Holliday and Aviando told police they were fighting over a female they both claimed to date, Lincolnton police said.

Both men were taken to Atrium Health Lincoln hospital by ambulance. Aviando was later transported by helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Aviando’s injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening, Lincolnton police said.

People are also reading…

Holliday left the Lincolnton hospital on foot before being discharged by a doctor. He was arrested in the hospital’s parking lot, Lincolnton police said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Native Americans struggle to access college in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert