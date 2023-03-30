A house cleaner from Maiden is accused of stealing $25,000 worth of jewelry from a home in Lincolnton.

Brandi Wise Bolin, 38, is charged with felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, possession of Schedule II controlled substance and possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A cleaning crew was working at a residence in the 2100 block of Startown Road in Lincolnton on Monday. The homeowner notified the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office that the items were missing after she returned home from work around noon, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and detectives worked with the cleaning company to determine when the crew would finish their work for the day and set up surveillance at a commercial parking lot in the Boger City area of Lincolnton, the sheriff’s office said.

When the crew arrived, officers and the company owner met them at the parking area. Each member of the crew was questioned and allowed officers to search their handbags, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives recovered five stolen rings in the bag of one of the workers. Bolin was identified as the worker the bag belonged to. The sheriff’s office said she admitted to the theft. The detectives also discovered a small bag of marijuana and a container of what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

Bolin was arrested and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.