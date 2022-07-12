 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maiden pastor charged with assault on a female; police report says alcohol was involved

  • Updated
Kenny Ray Allen

A Maiden pastor was charged with assault on a female after his arrest Monday morning at his home, police say.

Kenny Ray Allen, 45, was arrested after officers with the Maiden Police Department responded to his home around 2:45 a.m. Officers were responding to a report of an assault in progress, Maiden Police Capt. Jamey Fletcher said via email.

Fletcher said officers observed signs of a domestic assault and arrested Allen. Allen's wife, Eva Allen, 45, was listed as the victim on the police report. The report said her injuries were minor. 

The report said Kenny Allen was under the influence of alcohol.

Kenny Allen is a pastor at Living Waters Church of Maiden, according to his Facebook page.

