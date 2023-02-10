A Maiden man and woman are charged with murder in connection to the death of a Lincolnton man in 2021.

Madison Dawn Lail, 31, and Thomas Wayne Mathis, 38, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of William Buster McCarter.

McCarter died on July 13, 2021. McCarter was 37 years old, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Detectives arrested Lail following an interview at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators also searched for Mathis at several locations in Catawba County on Thursday. Eventually Mathis was located in Lancaster County, S.C., where he was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

On July 13, 2021, deputies were dispatched to Smith Farm Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The suspicious vehicle was off the road in a wooded area. The vehicle was unoccupied, and deputies searched the area, the sheriff’s office said.

A K-9 was brought to the area and quickly located the body of an unidentified male. The body was sent to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for an autopsy. The man was identified as McCarter, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday, Mathis agreed to extradition and will be picked up by Lincoln County detectives. Lail is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

A $10,000 reward was offered, and a special tip line was set up for information leading to an arrest, but no valid tips were received, the sheriff’s office said.