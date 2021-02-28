Maiden man shot and killed following altercation in Brookford

A Maiden man was shot and killed Saturday night after an altercation with a Brookford resident, says a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:35 p.m. Saturday, sheriff deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on 20th Avenue SW in Brookford. When they arrived they found Justin James Locklear, 22, dead from a gunshot wound.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Residents of the home reported hearing noises outside around 11:30 p.m., the release says. They located the source of that noise and discovered Locklear in their yard. Locklear reportedly attacked one of the male residents before being shot and killed.

Deputies also located a wrecked vehicle at N.C. 127 South and South Center Street that Locklear was believed to have been driving. The scene is a short distance from the residence.

According to the release, the Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and submitted its findings to the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office.

No charges have been filed as of Sunday.