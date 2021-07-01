Maiden man sentenced to prison for 2019 child sexual assault case

A Maiden man will serve a 13-to-20-year prison sentence for a child sexual assault that took place in April 2019, according to a Lincoln County Sheriffs Office news release.

Daniel Ray Harris, 54, recently pleaded guilty to felony attempted first degree statutory sexual offense, felony child abuse involving a sexual act and felony indecent liberties with a child. The victim was known by the suspect, according to the release.

Judge James W. Morgan of Cleveland County sentenced Harris to an active prison term of 156 to 248 months. That will be followed by a suspended sentence of 16 to 29 months.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective K. Harrington conducted the investigation.

Based on information obtained by Harrington during the investigation, Harris was also charged in Randolph County with statutory rape, according to the release.