Maiden man pleads guilty to 2017 murder; sentenced to minimum of 18 years

A Maiden man was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of 19-year-old Justin Smith.

Jeffrey Douglas Brittain, who was 23 at the time of his arrest in October 2017, originally faced a felony murder charge that carried maximum penalties of death or life in prison.

Under an agreement with the prosecution, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and received a sentence of between 18 and nearly 23 years in prison.

Superior Court Judge William Long accepted the plea agreement.

Brittain shot through a window and killed Smith while Smith was seated in a recliner at his home on Ball Park Road, according to a summary of evidence provided by Assistant District Attorney Melanie Earles.

The two men had a dispute involving Smith’s girlfriend.

Earles said investigators could not find the firearm used in the case but did have evidence that Brittain purchased and possessed a shotgun they believed was used in the killing.

A second man, Maiden resident Dustin Allen Shook, is charged with accessory after the fact in connection with murder. His case has not been resolved yet.