Maiden man one of six drug traffickers sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday

Daniel William Brock IV, 35, of York, South Carolina, pleaded guilty on May 6, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced on Tuesday to 228 months, or 19 years, in prison and five years of supervised release.

Christopher Dewayne Jenkins, 31, of Gastonia, pleaded guilty on April 7, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. He was sentenced today to 120 months, or 10 years, in prison and five years of supervised release.

Chad Richard Tate, 51, of Cherryville, pleaded guilty on January 26, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 months, or 10 years, in prison and five years of supervised release.

Mildred Marie Johnson Colon, 33, of Dallas, pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2020, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced on Tuesday to 78 months, or six years and six months, in prison and three years of supervised release.