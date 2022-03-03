Maiden man one of six drug traffickers sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday

A Maiden man was one of six people sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for trafficking narcotics in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties.
U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ordered six defendants responsible for trafficking narcotics to serve prison terms ranging from seven to 25 years, Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced on Wednesday in a news release.
The federal prosecutions are the result of investigations conducted by the Western District’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), which focuses on disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking networks operating in western North Carolina.
Dakota Reese Davis, 34, of Maiden, pleaded guilty on April 21, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 144 months, or 12 years, in prison and five years of supervised release.
Dietrich O’Brian Sarratt, 37, of Gastonia, pleaded guilty on May 19, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 300 months, or 25 years, in prison and five years of supervised release.
Daniel William Brock IV, 35, of York, South Carolina, pleaded guilty on May 6, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced on Tuesday to 228 months, or 19 years, in prison and five years of supervised release.
Christopher Dewayne Jenkins, 31, of Gastonia, pleaded guilty on April 7, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. He was sentenced today to 120 months, or 10 years, in prison and five years of supervised release.
Chad Richard Tate, 51, of Cherryville, pleaded guilty on January 26, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 months, or 10 years, in prison and five years of supervised release.
Mildred Marie Johnson Colon, 33, of Dallas, pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2020, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced on Tuesday to 78 months, or six years and six months, in prison and three years of supervised release.
Since 2019, these OCDETF investigations have led to the federal prosecution of more than 60 individuals for drug trafficking, and law enforcement has seized more than 87 kilograms of narcotics, including over 24 kilograms of fentanyl, 66 firearms, more than $385,000 in cash, and over $800,000 in other property, according to the news release.