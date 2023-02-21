A Maiden man was arrested on multiple drug trafficking related charges on Friday. More than 90 grams of fentanyl were seized, along with cash and other drugs, the Maiden Police Department said in a news release.

Ryan Rudy Elledge, 29, is facing felony charges of trafficking opium or heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance, maintain, sell, deliver, or possess a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. He is also charged with two misdemeanors: simple possession of Schedule IV and possession of marijuana up to one half ounce, Maiden police said.

The charges are the result of an investigation initiated by Maiden police with assistance from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Maiden police said.

On Friday, Maiden police officers executed a search warrant at the residence located at 505 South D Ave. Officers seized 91.5 grams of fentanyl, 67.2 grams of methamphetamine, 18 doses of Alprazolam, 8 grams of marijuana and more than $21,000 in cash.

Following the search, Elledge was arrested and transported to the Catawba County Detention Center, where a magistrate set a $350,000 secured bond.