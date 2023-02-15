A Maiden man is facing multiple charges of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Andrew Logan Moose, 36, is charged with eight counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the Maiden Police Department said in a news release.

He was taken into custody by Maiden police officers with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Maiden police said in the release.

These charges stem from an investigation initiated by Maiden police after receiving information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding internet transfers of child pornography, Maiden police said in the release.

Moose was identified as a suspect, Maiden police said. A search warrant was issued on his residence, Maiden police said in the release.

Following this search, Moose was arrested and transported to the Catawba County Detention Center, Maiden police said.

Moose is being held under a $110,000 secured bond. Moose is scheduled to appear in court on March 7, according to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail website.