Maiden man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
A Maiden man was arrested Friday and charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Maiden police officers received information that Gavin Zachary Matthews, 20, of Maiden, was in possession of child pornography, a news release from the Maiden Police Department says.

Police officers said they are continuing their investigation, and additional charges against Matthews are possible.

Matthews was taken before a Catawba County magistrate, who set a secured bond of $25,000.

Maiden police officers were assisted by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Matthews
