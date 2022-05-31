 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maiden man charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Keith Baldwin Jr.

Keith Baldwin Jr., 39, of Maiden.

A Maiden man was charged with two felonies, including sexual exploitation of a minor, the Maiden Police Department said.

Keith Baldwin Jr., 39, was arrested last week by Maiden police officers. He was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of firearm by felon, a news release from Maiden police said.

The sexual exploitation charge is the result of a 2022 case, in which Baldwin is accused of using a cell phone to take explicit images of a minor. The firearm charge was a grand jury indictment from a 2021 case, the release said.

Baldwin made his first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Friday, the release said.

