Maiden man charged with first-degree murder in fatal hit-and-run in Hickory

Police have charged a Maiden man with first-degree murder following a hit-and-run in the Party City parking lot in Hickory.

On Aug. 28, at 1:03 a.m. officers responded to a hit-and-run at the Party City store on Catawba Valley Boulevard SE. They found Jason Michael Foley suffering from serious injuries, according to a news release from the Hickory Police Department.

Foley was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem. He died from his injuries on Monday.

Witnesses said an altercation happened in the parking lot between multiple people, according to the release. After the altercation, the suspect, Austin Wayne Edmonson, 20, of Maiden, got into his vehicle and drove around the parking lot multiple times, according to the release. He then drove toward a group of people, striking Foley and three other individuals.

Officers were able to find Edmonson and his vehicle behind a nearby business, the release said. He was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and hit and run.

Following Foley’s death, Edmonson was also charged with first-degree murder, a second charge for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.