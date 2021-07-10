Maiden man charged with assault with a deadly weapon

A Maiden man was charged with assault with a deadly weapon following an argument with another man, according to a Newton Police Department news release.

On Friday at about 1:03 p.m., Newton police officers responded to a report of shots being fired at a person in a parking lot at 115 W. C St. in Newton. Officers spoke to the victim, Timothy Brewer, 26, of Newton, who stated that a known subject by the name Chase Hubbard shot at him after they had a verbal dispute about a mutually known female, according to the release.

Brewer said Hubbard left the area after the shooting in an unknown direction. There were no reported injuries during this incident, but there was a vehicle damaged by gunfire.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Further investigation revealed that Hubbard’s real name is Christopher Chase Hubbard and he possibly lived in Maiden. Officers confirmed with Maiden police that Hubbard did live in Maiden.

Maiden officers located Hubbard and seized a handgun and methamphetamine. Hubbard was turned over to the Newton Police Department where he was processed and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, injury to personal property, and discharging a firearm within city limits, according to the release.