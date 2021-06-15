Maiden man charged in stabbing death

Lincoln County detectives charged a Maiden man in the stabbing death of an 18-year-old on Monday.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence on N.C. Hwy. 150 at 7:21 p.m. where a male had reportedly been stabbed, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Officers found the victim on the porch of the residence with a wound to the chest.

Lincoln County EMS transported Cody David Souther, 18, of Bessemer City, to Atrium Health Lincoln where he was pronounced dead, the release said. Witnesses at the scene provided a description of the suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle. Two deputies located the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Loop Road and N.C. Hwy. 150 East.

Jacoby Alexander Brooks, 19, of Maiden, was taken into custody without incident.

Brooks was charged with second-degree murder and was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.