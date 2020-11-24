Maiden man charged in South Carolina assault involving firearm

A Maiden man accused of pulling out a gun and assaulting a person as part of a disagreement over wearing a mask in a South Carolina grocery store is facing extradition to that state.

Brian Alan Good, 36, was arrested by Maiden officers and was still in custody in Catawba County as of early Tuesday afternoon, according to the Catawba County Who's in Jail? website.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Maiden Lt. Jason Wagner provided details on the assault, which occurred in September, based on information he received from police in South Carolina.

Wagner said Good took out a gun and threatened to kill another person in the store who asked Good why he was not wearing a mask. Good then punched the person before leaving the store.

It is not clear exactly what charges Good will face in South Carolina but a Facebook post from the Surfside Beach Police Department said he was wanted for assault and battery.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.