Maiden man charged in Lincolnton home invasion

A Maiden man is facing multiple charges linked to a home invasion in Lincolnton on Wednesday night.

Thomas Wayne Mathis, 38, is charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor communicating threats, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Here is the sheriff’s office account of what happened.

On Wednesday, a Lincolnton woman was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at the front door of her home on Tallpine Lane. She went to the door and found a man standing there dressed in a black hoodie, black pants and a black ski mask, the sheriff’s office said.

The man, later identified as Mathis, asked the woman for a drink of water. He also asked if she had any gasoline. When she said no, the man yanked open the storm door and threatened her saying if she called the cops he would come back and kill her, the sheriff’s office said.

It was reported that the man chased the woman into the bathroom, punched her in the mouth and knocked her into the bathtub. The suspect ran out of the house and fled the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman identified Mathis as the man by the sound of his voice. He is accused of taking the woman’s keys and a gold ring when he fled the residence. The ring was later found on the front porch of the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies searched the area around Tallpine Lane and eventually located the suspect off Davis Road where he was taken into custody. Mathis was interviewed and released pending further investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

As the investigation continued, detectives secured warrants for his arrest. Mathis was arrested Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Mathis is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.