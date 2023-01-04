 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAIDEN

Maiden man charged in Christmas Eve hit-and-run

A man has been charged in connection to a Christmas Eve hit-and-run in Maiden.

Jesus Angel Carcamo Garay, 21, is charged with felony hit-and-run and no operator’s license, N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper Christopher Casey said on Monday.

Frank Haithcox, 48, was struck by a vehicle while walking along Old U.S. 321, also known as the Maiden Highway, near the border of Catawba and Lincoln counties. The collision happened around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 24, N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper Christopher Casey said.

There are no sidewalks along the area where Haithcox was hit. Witnesses reported seeing Haithcox walking in the road prior to being hit, Casey said previously.

“(Haithcox) suffered a broken nose, a broken finger, possible broken wrist, broken left leg, shattered right kneecap, a fracture in his back, a perforated small intestine and perforated colon,” Haithcox’s sister Melissa Ingle said via Facebook messenger last week. “These are the injuries we know of so far. He has undergone three surgeries on his abdomen so far.”

