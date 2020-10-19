 Skip to main content
Maiden man charged for sending obscene photos
Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives charged a Maiden man for sending obscene photos to multiple women.

Detective K. Harrington began investigating the incidents on May 5 after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding obscene images being sent to multiple female subjects including a juvenile female.

The suspect, Carl Henry Lail IV, 31, of Providence Mill Road in Maiden, was interviewed by Detective Harrington on Oct. 6. During the interview he admitted to sending obscene photographs of himself.

Lail turned himself in at the Lincoln County Magistrate’s Office on Oct. 19. He was taken into custody and served with warrants charging two felony counts of disseminating obscenities. He was processed into the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

Carl Henry Lail
