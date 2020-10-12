Maiden man arrested following Sunday night stabbing in Alexander County

A Maiden man was charged in Alexander County after a victim was stabbed in the neck Sunday around 11 p.m.

Vaughn Paul Mitchell III, 29, of Maiden, was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury.

Officers responded to the scene at a residence on Stony Point School Road. The victim told them that an altercation occurred following a verbal disagreement with Mitchell, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was transported by Alexander County EMS to Iredell Memorial Hospital.

N.C. State Highway Patrol was contacted to help locate the suspect who left the scene on foot. They found Mitchell walking down Stony Point School Road and detained him.

According to the release, Mitchell was in possession of a knife, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, including marijuana and methamphetamine. He was also charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, misdemeanor simple possession Schedule IV Controlled Substance, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.