Maiden man arrested following 2018 investigation
Maiden man arrested following 2018 investigation

  • Updated
A Maiden man was arrested on child abuse charges on Thursday by Alexander County Sheriff's deputies.

Rodney Lee Jones, 37, was taken into custody around 4 p.m. on an outstanding warrant from 2018 for felony child abuse with sexual act charges, according to an Alexander County Sheriff's Office press release. The warrant was served following Jones' release from federal custody.

Jones is being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond. He has a first appearance date set for Monday in Alexander County District Court.

Jones
