Machete-wielding man arrested in Lincoln County

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after officers say he threatened family members with a machete.

Michael Alexander Smothers, 20, is charged with kidnapping, assault on a female, assault on a law enforcement officer and resist, delay and obstruct a public officer. He was placed under a $122,000 secured bond.

Earlier this week, deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Ed Craig Road in Vale, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, officers encountered the mother of Smothers outside the home. She said Smothers was inside the residence armed with a machete and five children had locked themselves in the bathroom for safety, the release stated.

Deputies went inside the home to find Smothers standing in the living room with the machete in his hand, the release said. Smothers refused to drop the machete, but did allow the children to leave the residence, according to the release.

The five children between the ages of 2 and 14 left out the back door of the home without incident.