Long View man handed drug charges following police search

Law officers charged a Long View man after seizing cannabis-infused food, psilocybin mushrooms, pills and drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, officers with the Long View Police Department and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics-related search warrant at an apartment on 33rd Street SW in Hickory, according to a press release from the Long View Police Department.

During the search of the residence, officers seized approximately 267 individual packages of cannabis-infused food/edibles, a large amount of THC wax and crystals, psilocybin mushrooms, Clonazepam pills, Vyvanse pills and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Other items located and seized during the search include a handgun, vacuum sealer, large digital scales and a money counter.

James Douglas Chester, 33, of Long View, was charged with trafficking Schedule VI (marijuana), maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI (marijuana), possession with intent to manufacture (marijuana), possession of Schedule II (Vyvanse), and possession of Schedule IV (Clonazepam).

Chester was confined to the Catawba County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.

If you suspect criminal activity in the Town of Long View, call the Long View Police Department at 828-327-2343.