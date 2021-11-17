 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Long View and Hickory Police investigate infant death
0 Comments
alert top story

Long View and Hickory Police investigate infant death

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Police are investigating the death of an infant on Nov. 7.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Investigators with the Long View and Hickory police departments conducted a crime scene search of a residence in Long View on 24th Street SW, a news release from the Long View Police Department said.

On Nov. 10, an autopsy was conducted at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, which did not reveal an apparent cause of death, the release said. The final autopsy report is pending toxicology results, which could take several months for law enforcement to receive, police said.

The Catawba County Department of Social Services was notified and is assisting with the investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Man Group turns 30

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert