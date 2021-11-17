Long View and Hickory Police investigate infant death

Investigators with the Long View and Hickory police departments conducted a crime scene search of a residence in Long View on 24th Street SW, a news release from the Long View Police Department said.

On Nov. 10, an autopsy was conducted at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, which did not reveal an apparent cause of death, the release said. The final autopsy report is pending toxicology results, which could take several months for law enforcement to receive, police said.