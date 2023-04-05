A Charlotte man was charged in connection to a shooting in Lincolnton on Tuesday.

Jamil Kashif Rashawn Owens, 39, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, 12 counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, the Lincolnton Police Department said in a news release.

Lincolnton police officers responded to a report of a man with a gun shooting into an apartment on Mauney Drive. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene, Lincolnton police said.

The officers observed the suspect, later identified as Owens, fleeing from the scene. He was apprehended a short time later by officers, Lincolnton police said.

Before the shooting, Owens got into a verbal altercation with residents in the 200 block of Mauney Drive, Lincolnton police said.

Owens returned a short time later with multiple firearms, Lincolnton police said.

Owens is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center under a $1,020,000 secured bond.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Diallo or Detective Propst at 704-736-8900.