Lincolnton man sentenced to six years in prison for drug charges

A Lincolnton man was sentenced to at least six years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges on Monday.

Bradley Shultz, 43, of Lincolnton was given an active prison sentence of six to eight years following his conviction for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine and admission of habitual felon status during Catawba County Superior Court, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.

The offense occurred in October 2018 when the Hickory Police Department was contacted about controlled substances found during a probation search. The owner of the residence gave consent to search and three bags belonging to the defendant were found.

Shultz claimed ownership of two bags but his wallet and driver’s license were found inside the bag he did not claim. Inside that same bag, officers found digital scales, a methamphetamine pipe, clear plastic bags and a bag containing a white crystalline substance, according to the release.

An analysis of the substance by the North Carolina State Crime Lab confirmed that it was methamphetamine.