 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lincolnton man faces 5 sex charges

  • 0

A Lincolnton man has been charged with sex crimes involving a minor, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Lee Hale, 55, is charged with four felony counts of statutory sex offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child. Hale was arrested on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

On Aug. 4, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Lincolnton Police Department about a reported incident that occurred outside the city limits.

During an interview with the victim, who was a juvenile at the time, Hale was accused of grooming and molesting the victim, the sheriff’s office said. The victim described sexual acts involving Hale occurring between January 2010 and December 2014, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim decided to speak up when he learned another victim had come forward and throughout the investigation more victims were discovered, the sheriff’s office said. During the investigation, Detective J. Talbot worked closely with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office who had a report concerning the same suspect in a different case, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

People are also reading…

Over the last few weeks, Twitter CEO Elon Musk repeatedly tweeted that the company's top priority is to address issues of child sexual abuse material appearing on his platform. The problem is one Musk inherited. Twitter says that between July and December 2021, it suspended nearly 600,000 accounts for posting explicit content of children a 31% increase from the previous six months. "A lot of child advocates call Twitter the front porch for predators on the internet, and what I mean by that is that it's long been the go-to spot for pedophiles, predators, sex buyers, pimps to recruit," said Lina Neason, director of corporate and strategic initiatives at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation. "Unlike most popular social media, [Twitter] does allow pornography, and when you do allow pornography with very little to no age or consent verification of those who are depicted, inevitably there's going to be child sex abuse material."Twitter, like other social media companies, has a legal duty to remove explicit images of children, but that scrubbing is also done to keep advertisers around. Paid ads make up more than 90% of Twitter's total revenue, and companies do not want their content to appear next to unsavory material. Companies like Mazda, Dyson and PBS Kids have all pulled their ad spending from Twitter after their ads appeared next to solicitations for child pornography.SEE MORE: EU Warns Musk To Beef Up Twitter Controls Ahead Of New RulesWhat remains to be seen is how Musk intends to deal with the problem after gutting teams dedicated specifically to dealing with this content. Bloomberg reported that Musk slashed about half of the specialists that review reports of child porn showing up on the platform.Critics also say the problem could be exacerbated by new features that Musk's Twitter is looking to rush out namely a paywalled video feature that the Washington Post reported is in development."People would pay to unlock content, creators would be paid and Twitter would also be getting a cut," Neason said. "It's very similar to the OnlyFans model, which we know is widely used with those in the pornography and prostitution industry. Twitter's own analysts said because Twitter can't even get a handle on the child sex abuse on the platform, that a feature like paywalled video which would make it even harder to detect that type of material it would only increase the risk."Twitter did not respond to Newsy's request for comment on its plans to deal with this material. Twitter did ban over 44,000 accounts in India from Sept. 25 through October for child sexual exploitation or similar content, but reports show that only one person is left to remove child sexual abuse material across the entire Asia Pacific region.

On Tuesday, with the assistance of the Gastonia Police and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hale was arrested at his residence without incident, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation is continuing by all agencies. Talbot asks that anyone who experienced similar incidents involving Hale, or anyone else, call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton-Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Hale, Douglas Lee.jpg

Douglas Lee Hale
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This futuristic hypercar runs on trash thrown in the fuel tank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert