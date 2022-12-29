Lincolnton man faces 5 sex charges

A Lincolnton man has been charged with sex crimes involving a minor, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Lee Hale, 55, is charged with four felony counts of statutory sex offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child. Hale was arrested on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

On Aug. 4, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Lincolnton Police Department about a reported incident that occurred outside the city limits.

During an interview with the victim, who was a juvenile at the time, Hale was accused of grooming and molesting the victim, the sheriff’s office said. The victim described sexual acts involving Hale occurring between January 2010 and December 2014, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim decided to speak up when he learned another victim had come forward and throughout the investigation more victims were discovered, the sheriff’s office said. During the investigation, Detective J. Talbot worked closely with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office who had a report concerning the same suspect in a different case, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, with the assistance of the Gastonia Police and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hale was arrested at his residence without incident, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation is continuing by all agencies. Talbot asks that anyone who experienced similar incidents involving Hale, or anyone else, call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton-Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.