A Lincolnton man was arrested on multiple indecent liberties charges.

Terry Wayne Rudisill, 49, is charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. One count involved an 11-year-old female. The other two counts involved a different female who was 15 years old when sexual assaults occurred, the Lincolnton Police Department said in a news release.

Lincolnton police said the offense involving an 11-year-old happened recently. The department did not specify when the two other offenses occurred.

The investigation is ongoing. The lead investigator is Detective Sgt. W. Siebenhaar. Siebenhaar can be contacted at 704-736-8900, according to the release.