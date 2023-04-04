A Lincolnton man is facing peeping and child sexual exploitation charges, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Junior Havens, 62, was charged with felony secret peeping, felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

On March 26, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office began investigating reports of cameras located in a bathroom and that the cameras were being used to secretly record people without their knowledge or consent, the sheriff’s office said.

A person reported finding two small discreet cameras in a bathroom of a residence on Null Road. Havens lives on Null Road in Lincolnton, the sheriff’s office said.

A search warrant was executed on the house where multiple items were seized for the investigation. Among the items seized were cameras that resembled phone chargers, recording devices, computers, phones and other electronic storage devices, the sheriff’s office said.

Several images and videos of different times and locations were found on the devices. Some of the images and videos were of juveniles and were duplicated from one device to another for storage and viewing purposes, the sheriff’s office said.

Havens was arrested on Friday in connection to the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing. The seized items and data are still being analyzed, the sheriff’s office said.

Havens is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.