Lincolnton man arrested after hiding from deputies in ceiling of convenience store, authorities say
LINCOLN COUNTY

Lincolnton man arrested after hiding from deputies in ceiling of convenience store, authorities say

  • Updated
Glode, Zakari David.jpg

Glode

A Lincolnton man was arrested Monday after hiding from officers in the ceiling of a Denver convenience store, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:30 a.m. deputies were looking for Zakari David Glode, 34, of Lincolnton to serve a warrant for arrest. Deputies received information that Glode was driving a black 2013 Toyota Camry when they observed the vehicle in the parking lot of the Denver Mart on Highway 16 Business in Denver, according to the release.

Glode went inside the convenience store’s restroom when deputies pulled into the parking lot. After about 20 minutes, deputies made contact with the man who stated he was having issues and would not come out. Officers and the clerk tried to make contact but got no response. Officers, at the request of the clerk to check Glode’s welfare, used a key to enter the restroom and no one was inside.

Officers noticed ceiling tile was damaged and ordered the suspect to respond or come down from the ceiling. Several ceiling tiles were removed but the man remained in the ceiling area, according to the release.

Warrants were obtained on Glode for resisting a public officer, injury to real property and second-degree trespassing.

