Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy escapes injury when his patrol car is rammed by another vehicle

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy escaped injury while trying to serve a warrant when his vehicle was rammed head-on by a truck.

On Sept. 24 around 9:30 p.m. the deputy went to a residence in the 900 block of Calloway Road to serve a warrant on Austin Nathaniel Hannon, 22. He was not at the residence, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As deputies cleared the scene, officers learned that Hannon was at another location in the 2200 block of Magnolia Grove Road.

When the deputy pulled into the driveway of the second residence he observed two vehicles, according to the release. The officers pulled off the driveway into the yard. One of the vehicles in the drive, a pickup truck, spun around and traveled toward the patrol car, striking the vehicle head-on. The truck left the property traveling on Magnolia Grove Road toward Philadelphia Church Road followed by the patrol car. The deputy’s vehicle began to smoke and he aborted the chase and lost sight of the truck.

A second deputy picked up the chase. The truck crashed into a couple of vehicles in a driveway of a residence on Magnolia Grove Road and continued on into Gaston County. Surrounding counties were notified about the chase and Gaston County officers located the vehicle and continued the chase which eventually ended in Cleveland County. Hannon is charged in Lincoln County with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle to elude arrest, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and misdemeanor injury to personal property. He faces a number of additional charges in Gaston and Cleveland counties.