A current sergeant and a former deputy in Lincoln County are facing assault charges related to a May 2022 arrest, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Joe Sutton and former deputy Tyler Thompson were charged Thursday morning. Thompson is charged with assault inflicting serious injury. Sutton is charged with simple assault, according to a WBTV article by Nick Ochsner.

The charges were filed by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Rutherford County District Attorney Ted Bell, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Larry Seagle said via email on Friday.

The charges stem from the arrest of Barry Green on May 28 in Lincolnton. Green was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, driving while impaired and resist, delay or obstruct a public officer, according to the arrest report provided by the sheriff’s office.

The report says Green was unarmed and that Tyler Thompson was the arresting officer. According to body camera footage, Joe Sutton responded to the scene after Green was placed in handcuffs.

After the arrest, Sutton was suspended for one day and Thompson was suspended for two days, Seagle said.

Thompson was fired in August 2022 due to use of excessive force, Seagle said. Seagle said the termination was linked to conduct during Green’s arrest and other instances.

Sutton has not been placed on leave due to the charges, Seagle said. “(The) Sheriff’s Training Standard Commission will determine if he (Sutton) keeps his law enforcement license,” Seagle said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office provided two short clips, one from Thompson’s body camera and the other from Sutton’s body camera. The sheriff’s office also provided a YouTube link, which contains other clips from the night Green was arrested.

Thompson’s body camera footage shows a driver, identified as Green, sitting in a white truck in a driveway. Thompson and an unidentified female deputy approach the vehicle. Green steps out of the truck and Thompson asks him to sit back down. After speaking with the deputies for a few seconds, Green attempts to walk away toward a house. The deputies follow and stop him in a carport.

In the body camera footage as Green tries again to walk away, Thompson wrestles Green to the ground. Thompson punches Green multiple times in the video. While Green is on the ground, Thompson places a Taser on Green’s back. Thompson tells Green to lie on his stomach multiple times. Thompson then uses the Taser to stun Green. He also handcuffs Green.

During the struggle, Thompson requests an ambulance to come to the scene.

In Sutton’s body camera footage, Sutton approaches Green who is handcuffed and sitting on the tailgate of a truck. Sutton asks Green for his name. Green responds saying “It’s go f—- yourself. If you ever touch me again I will f——— kill you.” The two men speak for a few more seconds. When Green tries to stand up, Sutton yells at him to sit down and says “Don’t you ever, ever, f——-g threaten me again.” At that point, Sutton is seen grabbing Green by the neck.

According to WBTV, Thompson reported Sutton’s conduct to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. WBTV said Sutton was Thompson’s supervisor at the time of the May arrest. Thompson was fired one day after making his report to the SBI, WBTV said.

WBTV said Thompson accused Sutton of telling him to change the report of the arrest.