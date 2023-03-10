A Lincoln County man and woman are facing meth trafficking and multiple firearms charges.

A search of a Vale residence resulted in the seizure of more than two pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $172,500, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Karan Lynn Holmes-Still, 59, was charged with two counts of felonious trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and maintaining a dwelling to keep or store a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said.

Justin Adam Miller, 39, was charged with two counts of felonious trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm and maintaining a dwelling to keep and store a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said.

The arrests were part of a joint investigation between the sheriff’s offices in Lincoln, Cleveland and Caldwell counties. The investigation led to a search of a residence located at 1976 Willis Road in Vale, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators seized approximately 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 firearms and more than $4,000 in cash, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.