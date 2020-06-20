Lincoln County man charged with murder following the death of his 2 year old son

A Lincoln County man was arrested and charged on Friday for the death of his two year old son.
Baron Gerod Charles Sr., 54, of Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count of murder following an investigation of his son's death. On June 8, deputies, Lincoln County EMS and North 321 Fire Department responded to a residence in the 900 block of Horseshoe Lake Road in reference to a child who was not breathing.
Emergency services personnel attempted to revive the two year old child, but were unable to do so. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, and had sustained multiple injuries to his face, neck and torso.
Detective K. Harrington charged Charles on Friday at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. He is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without the privilege of bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 22.
A second child living in the home was removed by Lincoln County Department of Social Services. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
