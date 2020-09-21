 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County man charged with child sexual assault
0 comments
alert top story

Lincoln County man charged with child sexual assault

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln County man has been charged with child sexual assault.  

Donald Charles Curtis, 68, of Lenora Circle, Lincolnton was charged with three felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $45,000 secured bond.

Detective K. Harrington interviewed the female victim at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center on Sept. 15. That's where the child abuse was disclosed, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Curtis was interviewed by Detective Harrington on Sept. 18 and arrested following the interview, according to the release.

Curtis, Donald Charles.jpg

Donald Charles Curtis
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert