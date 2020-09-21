Lincoln County man charged with child sexual assault

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln County man has been charged with child sexual assault.

Donald Charles Curtis, 68, of Lenora Circle, Lincolnton was charged with three felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $45,000 secured bond.

Detective K. Harrington interviewed the female victim at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center on Sept. 15. That's where the child abuse was disclosed, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Curtis was interviewed by Detective Harrington on Sept. 18 and arrested following the interview, according to the release.