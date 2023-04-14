A 5-year-old girl was found safe in California eight days after being taken from a home in Lincoln County, according to police.

Donna Harris, the child’s grandmother, had temporary custody of the child, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Harris, 65, and her ex-husband Orion Douglas Memmott, 84, have been charged with abduction of a child, the sheriff’s office said.

On Monday, the Lincoln County Department of Social Services contacted the sheriff’s office about the child being removed from the home of Harris. A DSS worker told officers the child had been taken from the home on April 2, the sheriff’s office said.

Harris contacted Memmott, who was living in California, the sheriff’s office said. Memmott flew to Lincoln County and returned to California with the child on April 3, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office contacted the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons concerning an Amber Alert for the child on Monday. Officers were advised that the agency in California would need to be contacted since the child’s last known location was in California, the sheriff’s office said.

The California Highway Patrol sent out an endangered missing person dispatch to three counties near Memmott’s home. Memmott was tracked in several areas of Nevada and California, the sheriff’s office said.

Memmott was arrested at a motel in Williams, California, on Thursday. The child was safe and turned over to the Department of Social Services in Colusa County, California, the sheriff’s office said.

Harris, the grandmother, was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Lincoln County P2C website.

Harris and Memmott are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.