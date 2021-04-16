Letter: Ignorance is bliss

On a recent visit to Lowe's Home Improvement store to buy several items I was one of 18+ customers waiting in line to pay at the only open cashier in the lumber department. After asking one of the employees if they could open another register she replied, "We can't get any help."

My answer was, " If Lowe's would pay a decent wage perhaps more people would apply." Two people nodded their heads in agreement but one man in his mid-30s wearing a Trump hat replied, "If you don't like it here go back to where you came from."

I moved here several years ago from Massachusetts and still speak with an accent of five different fluent languages. I'm in my 70s but was not afraid to ask him if he ever made it past sixth grade. My response did not exactly fit with his agenda and he sort of became hostile. By him making some obscene gestures toward me I needed to reply, "I'm too old to fight but never too old to neutralize any adversary." (Black Belt in Judo plus carrying.)

All I could see on his face was confusion. I finally got checked out but out of curiosity I waited for him to enter his truck which had a bumper sticker that read "Trust Trump and God." Need I say more?

Ernst Fischer

Hudson